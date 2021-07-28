New chief executive joins Jersey Hospice

Mike Palfreman has come from a children’s hospice

Mike Palfreman joins the organisation after ten years as chief executive of Haven House Children’s Hospice in London, and will be marking his move with a joint fundraising venture for both hospices.

Jersey Hospice Care is a specialist palliative care service and the Island’s only hospice, providing holistic care for patients with life-limiting conditions.

Mr Palfreman replaces former chief executive Emelita Robbins, who left the organisation in December. Deputy chief executive and director of palliative care services Gail Caddell has been leading the organisation since then.

In 2017, Jersey Hospice Care extended its services to support children and young Islanders. The charity said Mr Palfreman was joining at a ‘pivotal moment’, as it aimed to expand these services into a purpose-built facility providing overnight accommodation and ‘bespoke spaces’ for a range of day services. This would be a ‘home from home’ for under-18s living with life-limiting or threatening conditions in the Island, the charity said.

On 28 August, Mr Palfreman will join two of his long-term friends and hospice supporters for the first leg of a challenging 870-mile walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats. They will join him again at the end of the walk.

Mr Palfreman said: ‘I am really excited to be moving to Jersey to work with a team that is so passionate about helping anyone living with dying. That is what the hospice movement is all about – seeing each person as special, helping make each moment precious, and making every day count.’