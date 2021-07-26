Pub chain seeks UK staff to ease ‘worst ever’ shortage

Le Hocq Inn – one of Liberation Group's many establishments. Picture: PETER MOURANT. (31342278)

The Liberation Group event, which takes place on Wednesday at the Pavilion Arms in Dorset, comes after the chief executive of the Island’s Hospitality Association, Simon Soar, revealed that businesses were fighting for staff and that a wage war was taking place.

He described the labour shortage as ‘the worst he had ever seen’.

The crisis has been caused by a combination of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as Brexit, which has led to many EU workers, who had moved to Jersey from overseas, returning home.

Last month eight employees from the Lone Star Hotel in Barbados moved to the company’s sister business, the St Brelade’s Bay Hotel, in response to staff shortages in Jersey.

Five Kenyan graduates from a hospitality and tourism training college in Nairobi were also brought over earlier this month by recruitment firm GR8 to work at The Royal Yacht.

At the end of last week, the government’s job website showed that there were over 151 jobs listed for hospitality staff.

A spokesperson from the Liberation Group said: ‘Our premium pubs and inns in both Jersey and Guernsey are looking to speak with general managers, head chefs, sous chefs and assistant managers to come and join our teams over in the Channel Islands.

‘If you have experience of working in any of these roles in the hospitality industry and fancy a move to Jersey or Guernsey, this could be a career defining opportunity.

‘The job will include accommodation, industry leading development, a competitive salary, an Island buddy who will help you settle in to Island life. We can also provide a relocation allowance,’ they said.

The group is looking for workers with experience in the hospitality industry and have asked that any newcomers do not attend.

Applicants who register on the day will be invited for an interview and, if successful, will meet with one of the group’s senior managers on the same day. Afterwards, they will be invited to Jersey for a final interview.