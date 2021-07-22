Picnic in the Park: Islanders encouraged to eat al-fresco

Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31329261)

The Picnic in the Park runs throughout the month of August and encourages people to organise a picnic in an area of the Jersey National Park and share pictures of their favourite spots on social media.

The initiative has teamed up with local hospitality businesses to provide various themed picnics.

This includes a ‘grill on the green’ with Sumas chef James Gordon, a French Riviera-themed picnic designed by The Grand Hotel, and tailor-made Sustainable Co-operative (SCOOP) hamper.

Jim Hopley, chairman of the Jersey National Park, said: ‘The Jersey National Park has 2,145 designated hectares of land within its protected boundaries that can be appreciated and enjoyed. Whether you are looking to have a foodie experience, want to sample some seasonal Genuine Jersey produce, or simply need a break from the kitchen, there are plenty of picnic options to pick from while taking in the amazing scenery right on our doorstep.’

The public are encouraged to share their favourite picnic spots by simply posting their photos on Facebook or Instagram and tagging @jerseynationalpark #picnicinthepark #jerseynationalpark.