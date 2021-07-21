Splash out to help our wildlife survive the summer weather

Islanders have been asked to leave out water for wildlife during the arid conditions. Picture: ALLISON CALDEIRA

Alli Singleton, who runs Birding Tours Jersey, said a small puddle of water could be enough to cool birds and other animals down in the warm weather.

Earlier this week, Jersey Met recorded its highest temperature of the year at 29.2°c – and the warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week. She said: ‘To survive during this hot weather all wildlife needs is fresh water to drink and bathe in.

‘Animals must stay hydrated in order to stay strong enough so that they can go out and feed. For birds, dipping into water and shaking droplets through their feathers is a process that keeps birds clean, and also cools them down.

‘If you don’t have a birdbath, have you considered leaving out a shallow saucer of water in the shade for your feathered friends? A garden pond, birdbath, saucer or a puddle is sufficient and animals will appreciate anything they can get during this hot weather right now.'

She added: ‘Birds and animals are just like humans and they can become dehydrated in this weather and will overheat easily. While we are busy cooling down, I urge people to think about what they could be doing to help our little friends.