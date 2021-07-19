Take care in the sun warns skin-cancer charity

Rosanna Ridgway (3) on a giant sandcastle her dad, Tim, built on the beach in St Brelade’s Bay during the weekend’s glorious sunny weather Picture: ROB CURRIE

The continuing good weather – which followed an unseasonably wet spell earlier this month – will tempt many to take to the beach but Kerry Petulla, chairwoman of the Donna Annand melanoma charity, highlighted the importance of checking the weather forecast and UV levels to be properly prepared.

Yesterday the mercury climbed to a high of over 26°C and temperatures were expected to edge higher today with a maximum of 30°C.

‘With temperatures this high they need to put on sun cream, stay hydrated, and wear a hat and a T-shirt to protect their skin,’ she said, adding that those swimming in the sea, or undertaking physical exercise which caused sweating should be aware of the need to re-apply sun cream to maintain their protection.

‘It is not practical for most people to avoid the sun but being safe is very important, especially when the sun is at its strongest during the day from 11am to 3pm,’ she said.

The Donna Annand charity was established in memory of the Islander who died ten years ago from melanoma, and it campaigns to raise awareness of the threat it poses.

Unprotected skin is at risk not only from the unpleasant consequences of sunburn but that also raises the risk of skin cancer or melanoma, Mrs Petulla warned.

‘It is important that you get to know your skin and are on the lookout for any changes you see in your skin or moles, and then get it checked,’ she said, adding that family members had an important part to play in monitoring parts of body that were not visible to a person – behind their ears or on their back, for example.

Meanwhile, the RNLI has warned Islanders to be aware of the dangers posed by the sea and the importance of checking tide times, as well as warning signs on beaches.

Jake Elms, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor said the summer sunshine had already created a busy period on the Island’s beaches.

‘We want everyone to have a memorable time at the coast for the right reasons, and would urge them to head to one of the RNLI lifeguarded beaches – St Ouen’s, St Brelade’s, Grève de Lecq and Plémont – especially if they are planning on going in the water.

‘Swim between the red and yellow flags which are marked out as the safest area by the lifeguards and where you will be spotted should you get into difficulty,’ he said.

He added that anyone falling accidentally into the water should follow the float to live guidance. ‘Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.