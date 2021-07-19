Art gallery, lido and a plaza among plans for Waterfront

An artist’s impression of the Waterfront redevelopment Picture: JDC

The Jersey Development Company has launched its final public consultation for the revamp of the area, which is also due to include the delivery of 1,000 new homes.

Among the other ideas being mooted for the redevelopment are an ‘arthouse’ cinema, new indoor swimming pool, a gym and a multi-purpose indoor area for children which could be used for rock climbing, an ice rink or a roller rink.

The ideas are informed by comments made to the JDC by members of the public through the company’s previous consultations.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said: ‘Based on the consultations’ feedback and positive support from the community, the public-realm concepts have been reviewed to expand the amount of leisure and play activities.

‘The proposals also illustrate the potential for art and culture, enhanced public realm and open-space ideas.’

Events have been organised to give Islanders a better understanding of the proposals. These include a talk on Zoom – due to take place at 6pm tomorrow as well as a ‘Walk and Talk’ of the Waterfront with JDC representatives. The tour is due to take place on Thursday July at 1pm, with another session taking place at 6pm. Anyone interested in attending any of the sessions should email info@sthelierwaterfront.je.

From Thursday, 3D images of the plans will be available to view at four sites around the Waterfront area. They will also be on display n the ground floor of the Town Hall from Wednesday until 30 July.