Ex-minister’s police bail extended to September

FORMER Children’s and Education Minister Jeremy Maçon, who was arrested earlier this year, has had his police bail extended until September.

Deputy Jeremy Maçon. Picture: ROB CURRIE (31270666)
The Deputy was detained on 24 March and questioned at the States police headquarters before being released pending further inquires later in the day.

The States police have declined to reveal the alleged offence for which the politician was arrested.

Deputy Maçon, who represents St Saviour No 1 district, was relieved of his ministerial duties hours after his arrest and formally stood down from the role last month.

In his resignation letter to Chief Minister John Le Fondré, he wrote: ‘I should make it plain that, despite taking the decision to resign from my ministerial post, I do not accept guilt in relation to any allegation that has been made against me nor is it to be interpreted as such and if I come to be charged with a criminal offence in due course, I have every intention of fighting to clear my name.’

Deputy Scott Wickenden was elected as Children’s and Education Minister later in the month.

In a short statement yesterday, the States police said: ‘Bail has been extended to the beginning of September for a 33-year-old man who was arrested in March, while inquiries continue.’

