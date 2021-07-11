Mass meditation initiative to boost pupils’ wellbeing

Haute Vallée students took part in a meditation event, the latest in a series of initiatives to promote kindness and compassion Picture: DAVID FERGUSON (31238599)

The St Helier secondary school organised the initiative to help improve pupils’ wellbeing.

Tina Hesse, from Mind Jersey, and local mindfulness teacher Dan Ireland ran the session remotely through video links to assemblies which took place in various large spaces around the school campus to allow for physical distancing.

Haute Vallée members of staff Shirley Donnelly and Sophie Roberts, who organised the event, said that it was vitally important that the school continued to consider student and staff wellbeing during what had been a difficult period.

Ms Donnelly said: ‘The event follows several initiatives at Haute Vallée, such as a community garden where members of the public are invited into school to grow food with the students, to raise the profile of compassion, mindfulness and kindness.

‘Compassion art works are displayed in the school reception area and an eight-week “kindfulness” course enabled students to learn about the benefits of kindness, belonging, meditation, tapping and self-awareness.’

She added: ‘The Try This programme has also been delivered to Year 8 students by Kerry McWilliams. The course teaches emotional resilience through various methods.’

Feedback from the students had been very positive, she explained, with pupils saying that the programme had been ‘very useful’, ‘helped me so much’, and that ‘the tips on how to reduce anxiety were brilliant’ and ‘I feel privileged to know all this’.

‘The overwhelmingly positive response and the request for “more of this please” led staff to think about how to make it a more regular part of school life,’ said Ms Donnelly.