No big screen on the Waterfront for Euros final

The fanzone on the Waterfront for England v Croatia in the World Cup three years ago

Following discussions between the government, the Bailiff’s Public Entertainment Panel, and third-party suppliers, it was agreed that a public event cannot be staged.

In a statement, the government said that a 'number of compounding factors have worked against delivering the event, given the very tight time frame'.

They added: 'Of critical importance were concerns regarding providing effective mitigation measures, given the recent rise in Covid-19 cases and risk of onward transmission.'

Chief Minister John Le Fondré said: 'I would like thank officials from across government, the Bailiff’s Public Entertainment Panel and external contractors, who have worked intensively over the past 24 hours, in the hope an event could be agreed and delivered.

'It was important for us to attempt to organise this event, given the local interest and the desire to bring our community back together after the challenges of the pandemic, however it is simply not the right time.

'We would only be able to provide a public fan zone for the final if we could guarantee all Covid-19 mitigation measures were in place, and this could not be achieved in the timeframe.