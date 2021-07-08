Warmer weather (possibly) on the way after soggy start to summer

The weather might be awful but it meant that Des Pyper had the pool at Havre des Pas all to himself as he swam in the rain Tuesday afternoon. Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31213670)

But the good news for sun worshippers is that the weather may be set to improve, although not just yet.

Both May and June were thoroughly soggy, recording almost double the amount of rain usually seen during the months.

July, meanwhile, has been another let down, with an unseasonably deep area of low pressure sweeping across the Island this week, bringing down trees and topping up our already healthy reservoir levels.

Temperatures are expected to remain average at best for the rest of the week – peaking at about 19°C or 20°C – with more rain forecast for Friday night and the start of the weekend.

The cool and wet conditions have been caused by the jet stream – a band of winds which drives low-pressure systems across the Atlantic – running further south than normal and sending weather fronts across the British Isles.

Joe Waudby, duty forecaster at Jersey Met, said there are tentative signs of an improvement from the middle of next week.

‘We will have some sunshine at times this week but we are expecting more rain for Friday night and Saturday morning,’ he said.

‘The weather looks like staying rather mixed for a while yet. There are signs that we may start to see some more settled conditions from the middle of next week, but there is still a lot of uncertainty and I wouldn’t hang my hat on that just yet,’ he added.

The UK Met Office, which issues 30-day forecasts on its website, says that conditions will ‘most likely turn increasingly settled, with a good deal of dry weather, variable cloud and spells of sunshine’ from about next Wednesday.

It says that it is likely to be ‘warmer and drier than average’ for much of the rest of July and possibly into the first week of the following month. For the forecast period 21 July to 4 August, it states: ‘For the rest of July and into early August, there is a chance of conditions being warmer and drier than average overall.

‘Some occasional spells of unsettled weather are still possible, especially in the north-west of the UK, but most areas should have a good deal of fine and dry weather.