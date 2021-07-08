Intruder on runway forced BA jet to abort its landing

A man was recently arrested inside the airport perimeter after apparently scaling the security fence surrounding the airfield Picture: JON GUEGAN. (31221526)

Flying was suspended and a British Airways Airbus carrying up to 140 passengers was ordered to go into a holding position when the individual was spotted by air traffic controllers.

States police officers were called to the airfield and quickly detained the man, who had suffered a number of injuries after jumping over the fence.

He was taken to hospital and was later charged with entering a restricted area of an airport.

The jet, which was passing over Maufant when its captain was told to pull up, landed safely about 20 minutes later.

In a statement, Airport director Robin MacRae said that the ‘safety and security of our airfield’ was a key priority and stressed that there had been no danger to passengers or Airport staff.

‘I can confirm that a person accessed the airfield at Jersey Airport on the afternoon of Thursday 1 July at approximately 4.50pm,’ he said.

‘Access to the airfield was gained by the person scaling the perimeter security fence before making their way onto the runway.

‘The person was first observed in the vicinity of the runway by air traffic control officers and monitored by security on CCTV.

‘Emergency procedures were automatically put in place, including a suspension of flying,’ he added.

Mr MacRae said the individual received first-aid treatment for injuries caused by the ‘forced entry’ before being escorted off the site by States police officers.

He added: ‘While we cannot comment on the individual person and their intentions, I can confirm that this individual is known to the appropriate authorities.

‘I would also like to reassure the public that at no time was there any threat or danger to passengers or Airport staff and the incident was swiftly brought under control.

‘The safety and security of our airfield, including aircraft, passengers and staff remains our key priority and stringent measures are in place to deal with such incidents.’

An Airport spokesperson confirmed that the safety measures in place, including the perimeter fences, met all regulatory requirements.

A States police spokeswoman confirmed that a 34-year-old man had been charged with breaching the Aerodromes (Jersey) Regulations 1965 and remanded in custody.

It is at least the second time in four years that an intruder has gained access to the airfield. In June 2017, a man was stopped and searched seconds after entering a restricted area.