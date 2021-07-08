27 migrants rescued south west of the Minquiers

By Ed TaylorNewsPublished:

A TOTAL of 27 migrants – including ten children – had to be rescued early this morning after their boat broke down south west of the Minquiers reef.

Maîtresse Île at the Minquiers. (31235130)
Maîtresse Île at the Minquiers. (31235130)

Jersey Coastguard were alerted to the six-metre vessel's presence by French authorities at around 4am this morning as it made its way northwards from the Brittany coast before breaking down.

A French naval ship and patrol boat were deployed and intercepted the boat at 5.30am. All of those on board were picked up and taken to St Malo where they are being processed.

Following the alert, Customs officers and the States of Jersey police, the government says, put in place a 'multi-agency response'.

Services including Emergency Planning, the Covid-19 testing team and Jersey Field Squadron – Jersey's Army Reserve unit – have all since met to discuss the incident.

Conversations are also taking place with authorities in France, Guernsey and the UK.

News
Ed Taylor

By Ed Taylor

Journalist@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News