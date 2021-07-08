27 migrants rescued south west of the Minquiers

Maîtresse Île at the Minquiers. (31235130)

Jersey Coastguard were alerted to the six-metre vessel's presence by French authorities at around 4am this morning as it made its way northwards from the Brittany coast before breaking down.

A French naval ship and patrol boat were deployed and intercepted the boat at 5.30am. All of those on board were picked up and taken to St Malo where they are being processed.

Following the alert, Customs officers and the States of Jersey police, the government says, put in place a 'multi-agency response'.

Services including Emergency Planning, the Covid-19 testing team and Jersey Field Squadron – Jersey's Army Reserve unit – have all since met to discuss the incident.