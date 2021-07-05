Jersey Padel Club aims for permanent base at Caesarean Tennis Club

Jersey Padel Club founder Richard Brocken demonstrates a sport that is fast growing in the Island (31184797)

The Jersey Padel Club is hoping to move to the venue to give itself a permanent base from which to teach and run competitions. The club had previously been using the Island’s only existing padel facility at St Clement’s Golf & Sports Centre.

Plans were also recently submitted by former Wimbledon doubles competitor Scott Clayton, on behalf of his new venture Island Padel, to build three new padel courts at the St Clement facility.

The courts are being paid for by £425,000 from the government’s Fiscal Stimulus Fund which was granted to Island Padel in the first tranche of payments.

Richard Brocken, founder of the Jersey Padel Club, said the construction of new facilities was needed to cope with the sport’s increasing popularity.

‘Although our primary purpose of moving to the Caesarean was to give us a permanent base, I think the construction of multiple courts is a reflection of the growing popularity of the sport,’ he said.

‘The reason so many people have taken to it is because it is open to anyone. The close proximity of the court makes it suitable for all ages and abilities and, since I started Jersey Padel Club, the whole ethos has been centred around making it accessible for all.’