Rare contested election for St Clement Constable

Marcus Troy (left) and Simon Brée. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31170863)

Former Deputy Simon Brée and ex-hotelier Marcus Troy were accepted as candidates following a nomination meeting at the parish hall this week.

Both candidates addressed the audience of more than 70 parishioners and spoke of their regret at the circumstances that led to the by-election.

After 38 years’ service as a States Member, including 26 years as Deputy and more recently Constable of his home parish, Mr Norman died on 1 June, aged 73.

Mr Troy said: ‘I would rather today was a normal day and Len was striding the lanes as usual – but God’s own parish must be looked after by someone in his memory.’

Mr Brée added: ‘This is a sad occasion, and whoever wins this election will have a big job ahead of them in stepping into Len’s shoes.’

In each of the last two general elections in 2014 and 2018, St Clement was one of 11 parishes where the Constable was elected unopposed, with St Mary the only parish hosting a contest for the role of Constable.

‘I am so pleased we are having an election, which shows that in St Clement we believe in democratic principles,’ said Mr Brée, who was nominated by George Gaudin.

Mr Gaudin said that Mr Brée was a man with ‘energy, knowledge, ability and integrity’ with strong links to a parish which both his father and grandfather had served in as Procureur du Bien Public.

A former pupil of Victoria College, Mr Brée served as Deputy of St Clement from 2014 until he unsuccessfully stood for a Senatorial seat in the 2018 election.

Nominating Mr Troy, Chris Le Cornu said the role of Constable would be well suited to the former hotelier as a result of his ‘well-honed interpersonal skills and sound knowledge of financial management’.

Mr Troy spent many years working for the Seabird Hotels group and more recently ran the Shakespeare Hotel in St Clement with his wife Diana.

Mr Le Cornu said Mr Troy had regularly been involved in parish activities such as the Battle of Flowers and had also served as a governor of Le Rocquier School.

Prior to election day, the candidates have agreed to attend a hustings at St Clement Parish Hall on the evening of Tuesday 20 July.