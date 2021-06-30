Two candidates for St Clement Constable election

FORMER Deputy Simon Brée and hotelier Marcus Troy will contest a by-election to become St Clement Constable.

St Clement Parish Hall

Following the death of long-standing Constable Len Norman on 1 June, the two candidates stepped forward at a nomination meeting at St Clement Parish Hall on Wednesday evening.

Mr Brée, who was nominated by George Gaudin, is a former Victoria College student with 25 years' experience in the finance industry. He served as Deputy for St Clement from 2014 to 2018 before making an unsuccessful bid to be elected as Senator in 2018.

Mr Troy, who was nominated by Chris Le Cornu, is a hotelier who ran the Shakespeare Hotel in the parish for several years. He contributed to the St Clement Battle of Flowers' effort for several years and served as a governor of Le Rocquier School.

The parish will go to the polls on Wednesday 28 July, with the winning candidate due to be sworn in at the Royal Court on Friday 30 July.

