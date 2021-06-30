Start of a month of charity sea swims

30 Bays in 30 Days launch at St Brelade's Bay. Picture:DAVID FERGUSON. (31160521)

The 2021 edition of 30 Bays in 30 Days runs throughout July, with Islanders encouraged to notch up a whole month of sea swims.

The challenge was first launched in 2016 and this year’s proceeds will be shared between the National Trust for Jersey and Jersey Hospice Care. A full list of locations is available on the 30bays30days.org.je website, with the option to continue swimming into August for those who can’t reach the target of 30 during July.

A spokesperson for the National Trust for Jersey said sea swimming had proven benefits for mental health and wellbeing, and encouraged participants to ‘ditch the car’ where possible and travel by foot, bike or bus.

The challenge, which is supported by Network Insurance & Financial Planning, The Potting Shed, Fuse 2 and Mitchell Building Contractors, will culminate with a celebratory group swim at St Brelade’s Bay on the morning of Saturday 31 July.