JT chief executive to stand down

Graeme Millar. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31151918)

Graeme Millar, who joined the wholly government-owned company in 2009 from a Russian telecoms business, is due to take on a new role heading up the firm's recently-sold 'Internet of Things' (IoT) division.

The deal, announced last week, was rumoured to be worth up to £200 million – leaving the government in line for a potentially huge windfall. The division will continue to be based in Jersey and JT will retain a minority stakeholding.

In a statement, Graeme Millar, praised his colleagues for making his time at JT 'enjoyable and successful'.

He said: 'It has been the greatest honour of my lifetime to lead JT, but with Gigabit Jersey complete, a successful sale of our world beating IoT business and our Covid support efforts starting to wind down it is the right time for JT to select a new leader for the next decade.

'I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead the next phase of growth of JT IoT and especially pleased that this will allow me to continue to live in Jersey.'