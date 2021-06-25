Scrutiny criticise ‘inconsistent’ Covid policy

Senator Kristina Moore. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31123700)

Scrutiny Liaison Committee chairwoman Senator Kristina Moore has written to Chief Minister John Le Fondré to outline the panel’s ‘various decision-making and implementation concerns’.

The committee says there has been a lack of financial support for the events industry, and there is uncertainty among Islanders as to what are legally binding restrictions and what are guidelines.

They allege that changes to travel policy have been made in quick succession causing ‘confusion for potential travellers’.

Despite a recent spike in case numbers, restrictions have been gradually eased and earlier this week Senator Le Fondré said that the ‘new normal is in sight’.

However, Senator Moore, writing on behalf of Scrutiny, criticised the processes by which changes to government policy have been carried out.

She cited the delays in releasing minutes of the Scientific and Technical Advisory Cell – which provides guidance to ministers – and said that Scrutiny, and indeed the wider States Assembly, were not being updated enough on potential policy changes. The most recent set of minutes available are from 29 March.

Senator Moore said: ‘The committee is significantly concerned at the inconsistency of the government’s strategic approach and implementation of policy changes.

‘Furthermore, the committee remains particularly concerned about the sharing of information to enable transparent justification of decisions being made.’

The gatherings policy – which currently caps numbers for private parties at 20 – was an example of inconsistency in policy, Senator Moore said, as ‘government-backed corporate events have been authorised but private gatherings for numbers over 20, even if professionally organised, have continued to remain restricted’.

And she added that Scrutiny had made regular requests to the Chief Minister for improved communication but that little had appeared to be done to improve the situation.

‘The committee and other Scrutiny panels have written to you and other ministers on multiple occasions during your response to Covid-19 calling for greater communication, transparency and clear decision-making. It is with regret that this has not been greatly improved over the course of this pandemic.’