Final call for volunteers to join parish clean-up this weekend

Volunteers collect rubbish at Noirmont during a previous parish clean-up

The third annual ecoJersey ‘parish clean-up’, which was backed earlier this month by Jersey Marine Conservation, will see groups of volunteers help to collect rubbish from several locations between 10am and midday on Sunday.

Andy Farmer, the co-founder of Littlefeet Environmental – a charity that runs regular beach-cleaning sessions, said he hoped to join the event.

He said: ‘We would like to encourage all Islanders to come out and help to clean up our parishes. We want to keep the Island clean not just for our own enjoyment but also for the local wildlife etcetera.’

Mr Farmer added: ‘It might seem like a drop in the ocean but if everyone does something, then it can make a difference.’

The parish clean-up is being sponsored by a number of local businesses, which are also encouraging parishioners to take part.

A spokesperson for Butterfield Bank (Jersey) Ltd said they were ‘delighted’ to be supporting the initiative.

‘As a company that operates primarily from island locations, we recognise that the success of the local economies and the quality of daily life in our communities is dependent on the health of our oceans.

‘Much of our philanthropic focus is, therefore, centred around supporting people, organisations and initiatives that are helping protect the oceans, and Island flora and fauna,’ they said.

A spokesperson for Fairway Group added: ‘Our chief executive, Louise Bracken-Smith, has been known to pick up litter from the road on her way into the office and her action has highlighted how easy it is for us to discard rubbish without any thought, which is why we are getting involved in this year’s parish clean-up and ecoJersey with the Jersey Evening Post.’