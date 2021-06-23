Education Scrutiny head keen to take on ministerial position

Deputy Rob Ward. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31103874)

Deputy Rob Ward, a former teacher who chairs the Children’s, Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel, called for stability in the role following a succession of resignations.

He added that the next minister should ‘have a detailed knowledge of the education system’.

A new Children’s and Education Minister is to be elected at next week’s States sitting, with Chief Minister John Le Fondré to put forward his preferred candidate, although anyone can stand and the final decision will ultimately rest with the Assembly.

Assistant Education Minister Scott Wickenden has been taking on more responsibility for the Children’s, Young Persons, Education and Skills Department and has been touted as a possible candidate for the ministerial role, but Senator Le Fondré has not yet confirmed who will receive his backing.

The post has been vacant since Deputy Jeremy Maçon resigned earlier this month following his arrest. He had been removed from his ministerial duties in March after details of his arrest emerged, with the Chief Minister taking on the portfolios.

In formally resigning as minister, Deputy Maçon said he did not want the investigation to be a distraction to the work of the Council of Ministers and that he has ‘every intention of fighting to clear my name’.

He remains under investigation and is due to answer bail in July.

The children’s and education ministries had been separate until earlier this year. Senator Tracey Vallois had previously held the education portfolio but quit in January after disagreeing with ministerial colleagues over Covid regulations in schools.

And Deputy Ward’s Reform Jersey colleague, Senator Sam Mézec, resigned as Housing and Children’s Minister in November to back a vote of no confidence in the Chief Minister.

The motion was brought as a result of Senator Le Fondré’s response to the fallout from revelations that then government chief executive Charlie Parker had accepted a second job.

Senator Mézec subsequently said that he felt unable to achieve his goals and was not confident that he had the full backing of the Council of Ministers.

Deputy Ward, in confirming his candidacy, admitted Senator Mézec’s experiences as a minister had brought ‘obstacles’ to light but that he, and Reform Jersey, have to ‘step up to the plate’ when the challenges arise.

He said: ‘It is really important that the next minister has detailed knowledge of the education system and the issues surrounding children particularly as we emerge from the pandemic.

‘Jersey needs to bring stability to this ministerial role and there needs to be an advocate for children and for the education profession around the ministerial table. For those reasons I am going to stand.

‘Reform Jersey as a party have moved forward enormously and we are ambitious in what we want to do. We have to step up to the plate when it is necessary. It is an emergency situation in terms of this ministerial post.’

The Deputy, who is a former teacher and head of the local branch of the NUT union, added that Senator Mézec’s resignation was the ‘right thing to do at that time’ but that Reform Jersey were ready to try to work constructively with the Council of Ministers.

He added: ‘We cannot afford to lose another nine months with nothing happening. We are willing as a party to say “we want to take that on again” because we are serious about what we want to do in terms of progressing our ideas that we believe are for the good of the Island.

‘I think I have something very specific to offer this role. I do know about education – it has been my entire career.’

He added that even if he is unsuccessful, it was important for Members to have a decision to make and not just ‘rubber-stamp another minister’.