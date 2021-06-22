Travellers rush to book second vaccine jab

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

But would-be queue jumpers are being told that ‘questions would be asked’ at the vaccination centre if someone ignored online instructions and booked a vaccine appointment before being invited to do so.

The rise in calls comes after the government announced that the whole of England is being designated a red travel zone on 28 June – and only people who are double-jabbed would avoid ten days isolation.

Becky Sherrington, head of the vaccine programme, revealed that travel was one of a number of factors which were prompting Islanders to seek to bring forward their second vaccine date.

And she said that queue-jumping would inevitably mean further delays to those still seeking their first dose.

She added: ‘We provide appointments based on vaccine supply and people would then be limiting first doses for people. It is really important to get enough first doses for people too.’

Ms Sherrington said a recent rise in Islanders requesting their second doses was ‘good news’ and showed that the uptake for the vaccine was strong.

Those travelling from England to Jersey who are not fully vaccinated face ten days’ isolation from 28 June. Ms Sherrington said this was a factor in the increase in calls but she added that it also showed Islanders recognised the importance of being fully vaccinated.

The government has said on its social-media channels that Islanders should expect their second dose between five and six weeks after the first, and a Covid status certification around two weeks after the second dose.

Ms Sherrington said waits could be longer depending on available supply, but added that Islanders should be waiting ‘no longer than 12 weeks’ for their second dose, and there was a system in place to monitor this. She added that the availability of certain vaccines ‘fluctuates’ from week to week and that Moderna supply was lower.

It was a balance between offering Islanders their first and second doses and it was important to offer first doses ‘as quickly as we can’, said Ms Sherrington.

Recent uptake for appointments has been high, following the announcement that 18-to-25-year-olds could get their first dose. Last week, 95% of available slots were booked.

Ms Sherrington said she did not want to ‘commit to a certain date’ by which all over-18s would have been offered two jabs.

She said she wanted to thank people for ‘supporting the programme’.

‘I think it is great people are really keen for their second doses,’ she added.

The Island had 59 known active cases yesterday with 882 in isolation as a result of having been contact-traced.

A decision on whether those with two jabs should be forced to isolate if contact-traced could be made this week. Deputy Chief Minister Lyndon Farnham has said he agrees that those who are fully vaccinated should be exempt from all isolation, with a PCR test after contact-tracing ‘if absolutely necessary’.

Meanwhile, the JEP last week asked the government how many active cases stemmed from inbound travel, their vaccination status, age and which of their tests was positive.