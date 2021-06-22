Brothers who gave 67 years of service to Jersey Water retire

John Le Guilcher, Jersey Water chief executive Helier Smith, Peter Le Guilcher. (Photo: Paul Wright)

John and Peter Le Guilcher, who worked respectively for 30 and 37½ years for the company, were following in family footsteps when they joined Jersey Water in the 1980s – their father and grandfather had worked there and an uncle was also a former employee.

Peter Le Guilcher, who has stepped down from his position as assistant manager, was working as a plumber when he decided to join Jersey Water because of the security it offered.

‘Job stability and security were much more important factors back then along with the chance to progress, and benefits such as pension and sick pay. I decided it was time to look for a local company offering these things [and] the logical choice was Jersey Water,’ he said.

His brother John, retiring as a supervisor, had a similar experience, moving from a small electrical company to join his brother a year after Peter started in 1983.

‘Getting a job was so much simpler then,’ John recalled. ‘Someone put in a good word, the boss decided whether they liked you or not, and it was start the next day. And don’t bother coming back if you didn’t quickly work out.’

But things evidently did work out and in spite of a break in service for John, the brothers went on to amass their impressive service record which was recognised recently by the company’s chief executive, Helier Smith.

Their contribution also extended to the company’s social club of which Peter was chairman for a time, helping in the organisation of sports competitions with local clubs and inter-insular matches with Guernsey.

Peter Le Guilcher recalls jumping at an early opportunity to join management ranks, encouraged by too many hard winters in the late 1980s – an office job was preferable to spending night after night outside soaked in freezing water while fixing burst pipes, he thought at the time.

But for John there was simply no substitute for hard graft in the open air. ‘Growing up on a farm, I was used to tough manual jobs. From the start with Jersey Water, working outside with jack-hammer and shovel was what I loved doing most. Each gang was a real team, always laughing, competing daily with others over who laid most pipe, and always looking forward to a pint or two,’ he said.

Had it not been for the decision to outsource road-gang work several years ago, the Le Guilcher connection might not now be coming to an end. Peter’s son joined the contractor undertaking some of the work passed on by Jersey Water. ‘Sadly, after three generations, John and I will be the last Le Guilchers working for Jersey Water. When we retire, that’s it,’ he said.

Both brothers will miss their service with the company and the colleagues they leave behind, even if John has a clear plan for the future.