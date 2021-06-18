Future of two town hotels is due to be decided next week

Stafford Hotel and The Revere Hotel in Kensington Place. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31071943)

Earlier this year plans were submitted to replace the Stafford and Revere Hotels in Kensington Place with 72 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and seven three-bedroom apartments.

If the Planning Committee approves the project it will result in the loss of 128 guest rooms. The hotels had previously been earmarked for demolition to make way for the new hospital before a redevelopment of the current site was shelved in favour of Overdale.

Details included in the planning application say the proposed housing development would have parking for 45 cars and storage for 152 bicycles.

An attached design statement says: ‘The proposed development will provide a series of apartments over six floors, together with residents’ car and bicycle parking, ancillary areas and landscape private amenity space. In addition, the proposals will deliver significant public-realm improvements at Kensington Place including pavement widening and [landscaping].

‘The applicant, Dandara Jersey Ltd, has a proven track record of successfully delivering high-quality residential generation in Jersey. The redevelopment of 14-28 Kensington Place will see this continue and will provide much-needed new homes for Islanders, together with significant public realm improvements in a highly sustainable town centre location.’

Andium Homes previously confirmed they had been in discussions with Dandara about taking on the building.

The development has been recommended for approval by planning officers. In their report, they say: ‘Whilst the scheme would result in the loss of two hotels there is no policy requirement for the retention of tourist accommodation.

‘The proposal would make good use of the site which is in a sustainable town centre location and would result in the provision of 106 one-, two- and three-bed flats in a block similar to other schemes successfully implemented elsewhere in town.’

Housing Minister Russell Labey, who previously sat on the Planning Committee, recently unveiled a plan to commit to build 1,000 affordable new homes by 2025, as well as £10 million to support first-time buyers and an 80% increase in the supply of new homes annually.