Swooping in for a swift one to celebrate?

David and Gill Vickery have made regular trips to Jersey since they married 37 years ago, along with their feathered friends Georgie – an 11 year-old Macaw – and Kenny – a 21 year-old Amazon. Yesterday (Wednesday 16 June) they were seen in town celebrating Mr Vickery's 65th birthday.

Both of the birds were rescued and usually reside in the holidaymakers' UK home, where there is an aviary in the garden. Since taking the ferry over they have caught the eye of many Islanders, who often stop to take pictures.

'We always take them on holiday,' said Mr Vickery. 'People are just shocked to see them, and pleased to see them as well because it gives people an opportunity to get close to them. One of the reasons we like to take them out is because it is good to see people's reactions when they get close to them.'