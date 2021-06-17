Fish-processing hub needed to stop industry ‘heading for extinction’

Don Thompson. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31065243)

Don Thompson, president of the organisation, is seeking support for the initiative, which would take the form of a co-operative where fishermen could sell directly to members of the public and the hospitality trade. He warned that without fresh ideas to protect the industry it was ‘heading down the road to extinction’.

The issue came to the fore recently when it was confirmed that Waitrose did not currently sell any local fish or shellfish at its three Jersey stores – while at the same time stocking multiple local non-fish items from Island farmers – as a result of the lack of such a preparation plant.

A research arm looking at science projects and studies of the marine environment would also be part of the new facility, as well as a provision for training new recruits to the industry.

Mr Thompson said that the proposed hub would enable the Jersey fleet to better exploit the potential of their local market and meet the necessary food standard requirements. He also explained that it would mean the Jersey fleet was less vulnerable to the volatility of French markets.

‘The French markets are being constantly switched on and off, and currently Jersey boats are still banned from landing whelks and scallops because the rules have been changed,’ Mr Thompson said. ‘We need premises where we can sell live and processed products, which will open up new markets.’

The hub could also serve to showcase the best of what Jersey has to offer for consumption on the premises, with Mr Thompson saying that he would like to see a restaurant incorporated into the site.

The proposed scheme is due to be discussed by the JFA’s members next week, and Mr Thompson said he hoped they would support the idea.

He added: ‘It’s a real positive and I hope the fleet will decide to back it. We need to make sure that when we come out of Brexit and Covid the fleet is still intact.

‘I don’t think we’ll still have a fleet if we don’t – we could be heading down the road to extinction.’

Economic Development Minister Lyndon Farnham expressed support for the proposed new facility last month, saying that he felt such a scheme could qualify for support from the government’s fiscal stimulus initiative.