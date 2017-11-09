Public inquiry ordered into starter-home plan

Environment Minister Steve Luce has called the inquiry, which will be overseen by an independent planning inspector, because the proposal submitted by Andium Homes for fields P632 and P559, on land opposite the Sir George Carteret pub on Route du Manoir, departs from the Island Plan, a document which sets planning policy.

Both fields are in the Green Zone, where there is a presumption against development.

The announcement that a planning inquiry is to take place comes days after St Helier Constable Simon Crowcroft raised concerns about the plans in the States.

He asked Deputy Luce how effective the Island Plan was in saving green fields from being developed on, citing the Route du Manoir application and plans that have been submitted to build 65 flats on the former Total Sport site at Beaumont.

Inquiries provide a chance for interested parties to explore any issues associated with a proposed development, and any member of the public can submit their views.

The date for the inquiry will be set soon and the inspector appointed, who will make a recommendation to the minister after all the evidence is heard.

The new Les Quennevais School was recently the subject of a planning inquiry, while one is currently ongoing into the new hospital and another is pending for plans to develop land around Tamba Park.

Under the plans for Ville du Manoir, as the Andium project would be known, a deferred payment scheme would be used to make the homes around a quarter cheaper than the market rate. The homes would be on sale to first-time buyers who have a connection with the parish.

The same restrictions on who can buy them and a price limit would follow the properties even if they are sold on.

The owners of the land, Darren, Julia and Chas Quénault, of Classic Farm, are also backing the development and say that the project will help to secure the long-term viability of their dairy farm.