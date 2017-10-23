Surfers enjoy a swell time

Fast-moving low-pressure systems travelling across the Atlantic generated a swell and ideal surfing conditions on Jersey’s north and south coasts.

JEP photographer and Channel Islands Surfing Federation President David Ferguson, who took these pictures, said: ‘A deep knowledge of tidal and wind conditions is essential in finding the right spot. If you are lucky, you may just score good-quality surf for a couple of hours.

‘Surfing in these conditions is only for the experienced, as conditions can deteriorate rapidly, meaning they might become life threatening.’