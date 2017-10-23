Menu

Surfers enjoy a swell time

EXPERIENCED surfers were out at the weekend catching waves at some of the Island’s more unusual surf spots – including Grève de Lecq, the Gunsite in St Aubin’s Bay and at Greve d’Azzette.

Greve d’Azzette offered Simon Watkins and Joe Davies the chance for some waves

Scott Eastwood at Greve de Lecq

Nick Trower braved the rough conditions at Grève de Lecq

Fast-moving low-pressure systems travelling across the Atlantic generated a swell and ideal surfing conditions on Jersey’s north and south coasts.

JEP photographer and Channel Islands Surfing Federation President David Ferguson, who took these pictures, said: ‘A deep knowledge of tidal and wind conditions is essential in finding the right spot. If you are lucky, you may just score good-quality surf for a couple of hours.

‘Surfing in these conditions is only for the experienced, as conditions can deteriorate rapidly, meaning they might become life threatening.’

