Surfers enjoy a swell time
EXPERIENCED surfers were out at the weekend catching waves at some of the Island’s more unusual surf spots – including Grève de Lecq, the Gunsite in St Aubin’s Bay and at Greve d’Azzette.
Fast-moving low-pressure systems travelling across the Atlantic generated a swell and ideal surfing conditions on Jersey’s north and south coasts.
JEP photographer and Channel Islands Surfing Federation President David Ferguson, who took these pictures, said: ‘A deep knowledge of tidal and wind conditions is essential in finding the right spot. If you are lucky, you may just score good-quality surf for a couple of hours.
‘Surfing in these conditions is only for the experienced, as conditions can deteriorate rapidly, meaning they might become life threatening.’
