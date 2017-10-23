Online abuse ‘expected to rise’ in coming years

Politicians and other ‘high-profile’ members of the community are among those who have reported attacks by online trolls.

The States police have issued a warning and urged Islanders to report cases of online abuse to them, after it was revealed they are investigating a pensioner who posted a doctored picture in which the Chief Minister was shown dressed as a Nazi SS officer. The force currently receives about eight calls a week directly linked to comments on Facebook, Twitter or other social media sites.

Today, Sergeant Dave Turnbull, head of the States police desktop services unit, said the majority of cases were minor, but stressed that Islanders could play a key role in bringing internet trolls who attack individuals or groups based on their gender, sexual orientation, race or religion, to justice by reporting issues to the police.

And the Sergeant also urged Islanders offended by any comments online to call 612612. His team, he said, could offer advice to people upset or offended by comments and he stressed that individual reports were logged together to help the force build a case against persistent offenders.

‘This is a type of offence that is becoming more and more common,’ the officer said. ‘We will probably take up to eight phone calls a week from people that are having issues with social media in terms of something they have seen or something someone has said. It is becoming more common and it is quite challenging for us.’

Those guilty of sending ‘grossly offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing’ messages on social media can face up to two years behind bars, or they face being given large fines.

Sergeant Turnbull said that despite Jersey’s Telecommunications Law (2002) – which provides prosecutors with the greatest powers to pursue trolls – being ‘outdated’, authorities still had powers to bring offenders to justice.

Prosecutors can also pursue offenders using harassment legislation if a ‘course of conduct’ can be proved. Offenders prosecuted under such a law can also face up to two years in jail and heavy fines.

Islander Dale Minikin (54) was fined £1,000 for comments he posted on the Facebook group the ‘Real Rock – Putting Jersey First’. In a post about solving Europe’s refugee crisis he wrote: ‘Shoot them. Job done.’

Elsewhere, a 37-year-old man was arrested in May in connection with ‘personal views about terrorism’. A file was passed to the Law Officers’ Department in July, but no further action was taken.

And currently, officers are investigating a 65-year-old man who lives in Manchester in connection with an image he posted on a Jersey political forum on Facebook which depicted the Chief Minister Ian Gorst as a Nazi soldier.

Sergeant Turnbull said: ‘We are here to prevent crime as much to detect it. If we spot things on social media we do not think are right, we will go out there and contact these people and say: “Please, be very careful.” Lots of the time people are very apologetic and realise what they have done. It is about nipping issues in the bud before they get too serious.

‘Over the past year or so Facebook especially has got a lot better at reacting to comments online and removing anything offensive.

He added: ‘You do see a spike in comments after major incidents. In the UK it is quite serious, but I am proud to say we don’t see anything as bad in Jersey. I am sure the number of incidents will increase in time. It will get bigger but Jersey, being Jersey, is still an accepting society and that is good.’