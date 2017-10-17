Abuse allegations at Jersey residential homes investigated

The alleged offences include common assault and indecent assault.

Three members of staff are currently suspended in relation to two separate cases, both of which allegedly involved rough handling or the excessive use of force and are under investigation.

In one of the six cases - an alleged theft - it was discovered that no crime had been committed.

A statement accompanying the response to the FOI request says: 'Ensuring that some of the islands most vulnerable adults do not become victims of "abuse" is a multi-agency responsibility.

'The police provide vetting services for staff and respond to reports of wrongdoing. The States of Jersey Police will robustly investigate any allegation of abuse.

'Allegations of abuse by staff against nursing and care home residents are not common.'

The six allegations

August 2017: Two staff suspended following allegations of common assault (rough handling of a resident). Inquiries ongoing.

July 2017: Allegation of assault by staff member on resident by using excessive force. Matter with the Law Officers' Department. Staff member suspended.

May 2017: Allegation from a resident of indecent assault (kiss) by member of staff. Inquiries ongoing.

January 2017: Male resident claimed to have had £200 taken from wallet. Police investigated. Monies had been found in the laundry on the previous day and were being held as lost property. No crime committed.

November 2016: Allegation from another member of staff that a staff member had committed a number of minor assaults and been rude to residents. No other corroboration, no complaints or injuries noted from any resident. No further action after legal advice.