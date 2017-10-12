Honour for four young Island cadets

The successful cadets were Nathan Le Blancq from the Victoria College Combined Cadet Force Navy Section, James Le Cuirot of the Victoria College CCF Air Force Section, Carys Unwin of the Jersey Sea Cadets Royal Marines Section and Katelyn Ridgway of the Jersey Sea Cadets.

They received Lieutenant-Governor Cadets badges and certificates from Sir Stephen in front of their friends and family.

Major Danny Wright, cadet and military support officer, said: ‘Jersey has a very strong cadet tradition that dates back to the start of the 20th century.

‘Each year the best cadets from the Island are chosen because they are articulate, smart and have displayed good leadership’.

He added this was the first year that navy cadets had been selected.

Major Wright went on to say that the cadet programme gave people ‘aspirations, standards and values which will stand to them throughout their lives’.

The programme, which is in its third year, gives the successful cadets the opportunity to assist with various state visits – including any future royal visits – for one year.

‘These Jersey Lieutenant-Governor’s Cadets are all outstanding young people and they will be fine ambassadors,’ said Major Wright.

Similar cadet programmes operate in Guernsey and the Isle of Man.