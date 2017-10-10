Police board ferry to deal with two drunken mobs

They arrested a 37-year-old man and he was subsequently charged with being drunk and disorderly, violently resisting arrest and causing malicious damage.

Passenger John King, from St Ouen, said the ‘disgraceful and out-of-control behaviour’ of a ‘small drunken mob’ caused great concern and frightened some people on board.

He added that while Condor staff’s attempts to handle the groups were impressive – including a stewardess courageously insisting on ‘removing a large bottle of spirits from some of them’ – they should not have been allowed on board at all.

In a statement, Condor said: ‘During the evening sailing from St Malo to Jersey, Condor crew (assisted by Jersey police on arrival) intervened to address the behaviour of two separate groups of disruptive passengers.

'Both groups were under the influence of alcohol and the ship’s crew, including the master, acted promptly to address their behaviour. In one case, some of the group stood on cabin seating and began an altercation amongst themselves, which was broken up by Condor stewards and stewardesses before the police came on board to remove them from the ship.’

And the company warned that passengers will be refused travel if they display such behaviour and may also be barred from travelling in the future as ‘selfish and unreasonable behaviour is liable to prejudice the safety and enjoyment of fellow passengers’.

Paul Luxon, chief executive of Condor Ferries, said: ‘We will not tolerate inebriated or inappropriate behaviour and know that the authorities in both the islands and France take the same view.’

A text was sent to all passengers on Monday afternoon from Condor saying: ‘Apologies to all affected by appalling behaviour from a very small number in a group. Condor operates a "zero tolerance" approach to any abusive behaviour whether to our passengers or crew members, either on board or ashore.

'We will review our current policies in this regard to assess further ways of ensuring all passengers can travel safely in relaxing comfort. Thanks again for using Condor Ferries.’