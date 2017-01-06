facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Football: Jersey FA's DNA plans

brian_900
Jersey's football development officer Brian Oliver

IT WOULD perhaps be more attributable to scientists in lab coats than coaches in tracksuits, but for the Jersey Football Association there are hopes that the term ‘Jersey DNA’ will soon become a familiar reference at Springfield.

Using a template provided by the English FA as they aim to enhance the status of football at all levels, JFA officials are working through a period of change, both on and off the field.

They hope a fresh approach to coaching, and greater player-responsibility, will produce more well-rounded squads as the Island approaches an era which could include European football.

JFA development officer Brian Oliver said: ‘What they’ve done in England is provide an “England DNA” template to develop their own playing and coaching philosophy, and we’re using that to develop our philosophy.'

Full story in Friday's JEP.

 

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Football: Jersey FA's DNA plans"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.