Football: Jersey FA's DNA plans

IT WOULD perhaps be more attributable to scientists in lab coats than coaches in tracksuits, but for the Jersey Football Association there are hopes that the term ‘Jersey DNA’ will soon become a familiar reference at Springfield.

Using a template provided by the English FA as they aim to enhance the status of football at all levels, JFA officials are working through a period of change, both on and off the field.

They hope a fresh approach to coaching, and greater player-responsibility, will produce more well-rounded squads as the Island approaches an era which could include European football.

JFA development officer Brian Oliver said: ‘What they’ve done in England is provide an “England DNA” template to develop their own playing and coaching philosophy, and we’re using that to develop our philosophy.'

Full story in Friday's JEP.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra