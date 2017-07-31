Young girl suffered 'sustained sexual abuse', jury hears

A MAN allegedly subjected a young girl to 'sustained sexual abuse', including forcing her to perform sexual acts on him, a jury has heard.

The alleged victim was today due to give evidence via video link during the first day of the trial of Paul Trevor Moore (37) at the Royal Court.

Mr Moore, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and short term memory issues, denies six counts of procuring an act of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault.

Opening the case Crown Advocate Richard Pedley said that the case was one of 'sustained sexual abuse'.

He told the jury of seven women and five men that there were only two witnesses because the abuse occurred in private.

The Commissioner Sir Michael Birt, presiding, explained to the court that the alleged victim would be giving evidence via video link because she is a child.