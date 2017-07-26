'Careless' PC banned from driving after crashing into another squad car

A POLICE officer has been banned from driving for a month after crashing a squad car into another police car that was responding to the same 999 call.

Emma Quemard (30) lost her licence and was fined £2,000 for committing an offence described by Assistant Magistrate Peter Harris as being in ‘the top category of careless driving’.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that she was speeding on the wrong side of the road when the crash happened.

The ban means that she will have to be transferred from her current job within the police, as it requires her to drive.

Her colleague, John Gibson (37), was fined £1,000, for his part in the accident. He was driving a different squad car responding to the same emergency call.

The court heard that he turned right out of the former Police headquarters at Rouge Bouillon without stopping or making a signal to indicate he was joining the traffic flow.

Both Quemard and Gibson pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention.

Legal adviser Susie Sharpe said that the two police cars were responding to a ‘code one’ emergency.

Quemard was travelling at 37.5 mph on the wrong side of the road in Rouge Bouillon and did not have the car’s emergency sirens switched on, the court heard.

Miss Sharpe added that Gibson’s driving was also at fault, ‘as he took a right turn without making proper checks as he exited from [Rouge Bouillon] Police headquarters’.

She said that he ‘did not deal appropriately with a potential hazard’.

A civilian vehicle was also involved in the collision, but neither of the two occupants sustained any injury.

Advocate Christopher Austin, defending Quemard, said that to describe his client’s offending as ‘high-end careless driving’ was unfair, as it occurred in the context of an emergency response.

‘These were judgments being made in a split second,’ said Advocate Austin.

Advocate Alison Brown, defending Gibson, said that her client apologised for a ‘momentary lapse of concentration or misjudgment’.