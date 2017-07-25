States sitting videos - 'It's not a ratings war'

ONLINE streaming of States sittings should be extended to public scrutiny hearings, the chairman of the Privileges and Procedures Committee has said.

St Clement Constable Len Norman said that the streaming of government debates had been a success since the initiative was launched last year and that it had ‘absolutely’ provided value for money.

Live streaming of States debates began in September and £85,000 was pledged to sustain the project over the following five years.

Statistics released to the JEP show that just under 670 people watched the first broadcast but since that time viewing figures have fluctuated significantly, ranging from 51 to 371.

However, on 20 June more than 600 people tuned in to the site to see whether Chief Minister Senator Ian Gorst would survive a vote of no confidence.

According to Mr Norman, the success of the initiative should not be measured in its viewing figures but rather in how much it has made States affairs more accessible to the public.

He said: ‘What we have to remember is that this is not a ratings war, it is about providing a facility to the public and offering them an opportunity to view it [States sittings].’

‘I would eventually like to see this extended to public scrutiny panel hearings and I have been speaking about it with the Privileges and Procedures Committee.

‘However, we have only had initial discussions about this, it would not be fair for me to comment further.’