Jersey Evening Post
Police appeal after girls 'soaked' by motorist

THE police want to trace two young girls who were 'substantially soaked' by a car during the downpours on Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle was seen to deliberately swerve into a large puddle in Colomberie as the girls walked past.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at about 4 pm, is being asked to phone the States police on 612612.

