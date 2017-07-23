Police appeal after girls 'soaked' by motorist
THE police want to trace two young girls who were 'substantially soaked' by a car during the downpours on Saturday afternoon.
The vehicle was seen to deliberately swerve into a large puddle in Colomberie as the girls walked past.
Anyone with information about the incident, which happened at about 4 pm, is being asked to phone the States police on 612612.Subscribe to our Newsletter
