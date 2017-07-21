Strictly stars set to strut their stuff in Jersey

STRICTLY Come Dancing stars Kevin and Karen Clifton will be hoping to score a perfect ten with Islanders at a Jersey Symphony Orchestra concert this summer.

The popular professional ballroom couple, who have featured on the BBC programme for five years, are due to perform at the Glitterball Prom at Fort Regent next month.

They will join local singer Georgi Mottram on the bill for the event, which will feature music from West Side Story, composer Gershwin and favourites from Last Night at the Proms.

Linda Kirk, JSO’s publicity manager, said that they wanted to entice Islanders who would not normally consider themselves fans of classical music to the event.

‘We are trying to tempt more people into coming to the concert because until you actually attend a show like this, you don’t realise the impact of a live orchestra,’ she said.

‘It’s a fantastic experience and a great evening out. We play a lot of popular music, such as Singing in the Rain and Moon River, so there really is something for everyone and we hope lots of people will relate to it.

‘Georgi is a local girl, a terrific singer, and this is her second year performing with the JSO. She is singing more songs than last year and there are some really good tunes for her to get stuck into and show off her vocal range.’

The married Strictly Come Dancing couple are due to perform five dances in the Gloucester Hall to accompany music from the 90-piece orchestra.

These include a tango and malambo, an Argentinian style of dance. Karen was the 2008 World Mambo Champion and Kevin has been crowned British Latin Champion four times.

The Glitterball Prom is due to be held at Fort Regent on Saturday 19 August.