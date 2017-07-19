Woman claims abuse 'escalated'

A WOMAN who claims she was sexually abused as a child has told a jury of her terror during the alleged assaults and described how they escalated in severity over time.

She took to the stand during the second day of the Assize jury trial of 48-year-old businessman Mark Beaufort Loane.

Mr Loane denies six counts of indecent assault relating to alleged abuse over several years up to and including when the alleged victim was 16.

Crown Advocate David Steenson asked the woman to describe how she felt when she was being abused.

'Terrified. Numb. Still. I was so scared,’ she said.

On the first day of the trial in the Royal Court, Advocate Steenson explained that although six charges had been brought against the defendant, it is the Crown's case that the alleged abuse happened more often than that.

The advocate said the counts were 'specimen charges' - examples of the incidents the alleged victim says she can best remember.

On Monday, the woman told the court each time she was abused it would last 'five to ten minutes'.

The trial continues.