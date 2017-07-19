Don't kill me... I'm only a moth!

ISLANDERS are being urged to think twice before taking a fly swatter to what they think is an Asian hornet… as it could be a harmless moth.

In recent weeks a number of people have sent pictures of black and yellow winged insects to local wildlife groups, believing they are the foreign visitor which is spreading across the Island.

Asian hornets – which prey on honey bees – were first spotted in Jersey last year, and several weeks ago a nest was found in the east of the Island.

But many of the sightings are believed to be of the hornet moth – whose cunning plan of mimicking a hornet to fend off predators appears to have backfired.

In a post on his Jersey Naturalist Facebook page, Jordan Todd said: ‘Lots of people sending in pictures of what they believe may be Asian hornets lately.

‘There has been a lot of media coverage and it's great people are keeping their eyes peeled!

‘I was sent this rather interesting picture of what looks at first glance to be a hornet (much like our native species) but this in fact a MOTH!

‘Just goes to show we shouldn't jump to conclusions.

‘This is the Hornet Moth (Sesia apiformis), completely harmless and mimics the hornet to deter predators! Pretty awesome chap!

‘So please think twice before getting out the flyswatter as many of our insects are completely harmless and at worst just give a small sting.’

To report Asian hornet sightings phone the Environment Department on 441600.