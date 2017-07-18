Politician who 'lied' could face public hearing

DEPUTY Andrew Lewis is likely to face a public hearing next month to answer accusations that he lied to the States and the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry.

In their report, the inquiry panel concluded that the St Helier Deputy lied both to States Members and the inquiry itself while under oath.

The report said that the Deputy falsely claimed to have seen a Metropolitan Police report justifying his suspension of former police chief Graham Power in 2008, while he was Home Affairs Minister.

Last week, Deputy Lewis, who is being investigated by the Privileges and Procedures Committee, stood down temporarily as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee while he works to clear his name.

Vice-chairman Constable Simon Crowcroft has taken over the role in the meantime.

PCC is due to hold a meeting next week to 'further discuss' action they may take against Deputy Lewis.

They said they intend to invite the Deputy to a public hearing in early August ‘in order to address the complaint’.

The date of the hearing is yet to be fixed.