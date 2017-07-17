Aurigny jet damaged at Gatwick
AURIGNY’S jet has been taken out of service after being damaged at Gatwick Airport.
The damage was caused on Sunday morning when rear steps struck the side of the plane.
An investigation is now under way.
The airline has brought in a smaller ATR aircraft to operate the Gatwick route.
It has warned there will be further disruption in the coming days.
