Pier jumpers face £500 fine

ISLANDERS are being warned they could be fined up to £500 if caught pier jumping, following complaints about people jumping into the sea at La Rocque.

Jersey Coastguard has now placed three temporary signs on the pier warning it is an offence to jump into the sea at any of the Island’s harbours.

They are also urging Islanders to ‘have respect for people’s property’ after several tenders were sunk.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Coastguard said: ‘We would like to remind everyone that it is against the law to jump into any of our harbours.

‘People doing so are liable for a fine of up to £500. It is also against the law to tamper with safety equipment.

‘We have also received complaints about people’s tenders being sunk and overturned by youngsters playing in them.

‘We do not want to be killjoys but we do ask everyone to have respect for other people’s property and bona fide users of the piers and harbours.’

The Coastguard has urged anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour to send them evidence to help their investigations.