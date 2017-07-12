Overloaded truck 'minutes from serious accident'

A 68-YEAR-OLD man who was driving a defective lorry ‘that was a few minutes away from a serious accident’ has been fined £1,000 and had his licence endorsed.

The Magistrate’s Court heard that the front brakes of the tipper truck driven by Edward Jerome Lemprière failed while it was being driven to be tested at the DVS facility at La Collette shortly after it had been stopped on Victoria Avenue.

Lemprière, of Route de St Jean, St Lawrence, was stopped by the police while driving the truck at the junction of Rue de Galet on 18 January.

Legal adviser Susie Sharpe said the truck was carrying granite and concrete debris and was later found to be overloaded by 1.2 tonnes.

When the truck was being driven to DVS for testing, the front brakes failed before it could be put onto the testing equipment.

‘This was a vehicle that was a few minutes away from a serious accident,’ she said.

Other defects included corrosion in many places. The front bumper was secured to the vehicle by plastic cable ties and oil was leaking onto the road.

Lemprière admitted using a vehicle in such a condition that danger was caused or was likely to be caused to any person in or on the vehicle or on Victoria Avenue.

Advocate Michelle Palmer, defending, said Lemprière had experienced no issues with the braking system and was ‘taken aback’ with what happened.