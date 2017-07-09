Award for telecoms company

TECHNICAL expertise at telecoms company Sure has been recognised with an award presented by email security and archiving service Mimecast.

The two companies have worked together for over ten years to develop an offshore secure email product that protects businesses in the Channel Islands, Isle of Man, the Cayman Islands and other offshore jurisdictions.

Sure’s chief executive in Jersey, Graham Hughes, was last month presented with the award ‘for the provision of technical excellence’ in the delivery of the Mimecast Offshore email security and archiving service’.

Mr Hughes sad: ‘As businesses prepare for greater data security regulation in the new European Union GDPR standards and simultaneously face an ever-growing range of cyber-threats – more than 90% of which are propagated by email – it is crucial that offshore firms can rely on a product that keeps them safe and respects the need for their data to be held securely in specific jurisdictions.

‘I was very pleased to accept the award on behalf of Sure and appreciate that it is my highly skilled colleagues who work in our 24/7 service operations centre who deserve the congratulations.’

Alan Kenny, Mimecast’s general manager for Europe, added: ‘In the more than ten years that Mimecast has worked with Sure we have been able to see first hand the very high levels of expertise that Sure has at its disposal.

‘Sure has played a key role in helping us to develop Mimecast Offshore into an internationally successful product that protects the email systems of more than 300 offshore businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.’