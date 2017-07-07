Medicinal cannabis to be grown in Jersey?

CANNABIS could be grown in the Island – but only for medicinal purposes as part of a programme to introduce alternative crops to diversify agricultural production.

Although Environment Minister Steve Luce told Members during States questions that the drug had not made the list of crops to undergo trials, he would consider its cultivation for medicinal purposes.

‘We have talked about growing it, but it is not quite as simple as just growing the crop because there are security issues around that,’ he said

‘But if there is a need for this type of product, then I will undertake to go back to my officers and give it some thought.’

He was replying to a question from Grouville Deputy Carolyn Labey who said that cannabis was an effective pain relief for cancer patients.

Deputy Luce said he was happy to meet Deputy Labey and the Health and Home Affairs ministers to discuss the matter in greater detail.

He added that trials are currently being conducted to see if honeyberries, a new ‘super food’, and tea can be grown successfully in Jersey.