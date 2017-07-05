INQUIRY: Report has ‘serious failures’, says Syvret

FUNDAMENTAL recommendations have not been addressed by the inquiry’s report, the former Health Minister who first raised serious concerns about child protection has said.

Stuart Syvret, who served as president of the Health and Social Services Committee and then as Health Minister between 1999 and 2007, said that while the report had made some ‘good recommendations’ it had failed to make any reference to the Island’s judicial system, which he described as a ‘fundamental failing’ of the inquiry.

Mr Syvret – who lost his job as Health Minister in 2007 after the then Chief Minister brought a vote of no confidence in him – is praised in the report for instigating the investigation into child abuse, but that panel also found that his public criticism of his department was ‘inappropriate’ and ‘did not assist his cause’.

The former Senator said: ‘I am relieved for the many abuse survivors that finally the proof of the comprehensive failings of child protection agencies in Jersey has been admitted to – the survivors were right; they were always right. That has been confirmed by this committee of inquiry.’

However, he added that the inquiry had not gone far enough in addressing concerns about Jersey’s judiciary, and that this represented a ‘serious failure’ of the inquiry.

‘It has been very clear to me that the fundamental problem in Jersey is the judiciary,’ he said.

‘Jersey does not have an independent prosecution system and an independent judiciary.

‘I am pleased that the recommendations that exist are going to be put into effect but there are many serious recommendations that should have been made that haven’t been included, such as the separation of judicial powers.'