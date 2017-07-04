Parents complain after drugs syringe is left in public toilets

PARENTS have complained about the length of time it took authorities to clear away a used syringe and other drugs paraphernalia which were found in the public toilets at Parade Gardens.

Burn marks to the top of the baby-changing table – which are suspected to have been caused by someone heating up the drug – were also discovered by the parents, who were having a picnic on Sunday.

Speaking anonymously to the JEP, one of the parents said: ‘I felt sick when I saw it, especially the pack on the baby unit and what looked like burn marks from a lighter.

‘We didn’t know who to call so my husband called the police at about 2.45 pm to let them know and an hour later it was still there.

‘I did send the picture to the police via the Facebook page and I’m shocked, as they said they got in touch with the parish and that they were not going to clear it up.

‘There were children that used the toilet as we were sat nearby having a picnic.’

The States police said that an officer later attended and disposed of the items.

After the JEP brought it to the parish’s attention, workers discovered that the notices in the toilets – with contact details for reporting such incidents – had been ‘removed by an unknown person’.

Tony Andrews, director of parks, cemeteries and open spaces, said the notices were now being replaced immediately and officials would investigate if any changes need to be made to the current system.