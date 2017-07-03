The inquiry at a glance
- The Independent Jersey Care Inquiry examined the care system in Jersey post-Second World War.
- It was launched after the States adopted a proposition brought to the House by then-Senator Francis Le Gresley.
- The panel, chaired by Frances Oldham QC, sat for a total of 149 days.
- It heard from more than 600 witnesses, including former residents, staff and alleged abusers. Those who gave evidence included more than 200 witnesses who spent time in Jersey care homes, many of whom gave accounts of abuse they had suffered at homes including Haut de la Garenne, Les Chênes and La Préférence.
- The panel received more than two million documents.
- The first phase of the inquiry heard from victims and those accused of abuse. The second phase examined decisions which informed Operation Rectangle – the States police’s historical abuse investigation which began in 2007. In the final phase, members of the public, agencies and people working with children made recommendations for the future of childcare provision in Jersey.
- Public figures, including former Chief Minister Frank Walker, Bailiff Sir William Bailhache, Senator and former Bailiff Sir Philip Bailhache all gave evidence.
- The total cost of the inquiry stands at £23 million – almost four times the initial estimate.
