The Caribbean? New Zealand? No – it’s the Channel Islands

IT has been marketed as the warmest place in the British Isles, and now Jersey and its fellow Channel Islands are being mistaken for the Caribbean...

Because research commissioned by Condor Ferries has revealed that, on average, 80 per cent of Britons assume that pictures of the Channel Islands are actually of the Caribbean, New Zealand and other exotic destinations around the globe.

The YouGov online survey asked 2,078 adults in May this year to identify where in the world they thought a series of photos were taken.

According to the team behind the survey, the results were then weighted so that they represent an average of all UK adults.

