Writing is on the wall... wherever there is one

In the fourth instalment of our campaign series Our Island: Keeping Jersey Special, Alastair Layzell, founding chairman of Save Jersey’s Heritage, looks at the proliferation of advertising in Jersey

STAFF at Jersey Airport call it the Golden Mile. In the walkway between the passenger pier and the baggage hall there are adverts on the walls, the floor and even on the windows which once provided arriving passengers with their last glimpse of the aircraft that brought them here.

The Golden Mile makes a significant contribution to the Airport’s revenue, but it comes at a cost, a visual cost. Outside, the approach road to the terminal is lined with advertising banners, the doors are plastered with transfers, even the columns of the departures hall are wrapped in adverts. As the image above shows, visitors walk out of the arrivals hall to be greeted not by Jersey, but by Sign City.

Now the Planning Minister has further relaxed controls on advertising, making it easier to change existing signs and to cover construction hoardings with adverts. This rush to monetise every blank wall with musak for the eye is counter-productive.

